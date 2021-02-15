Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.33) Per Share

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Seagen in a report released on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.33) for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Seagen’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SGEN. Royal Bank of Canada cut Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $188.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Seagen from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research note on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Seagen from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Seagen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $165.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.29 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.63. Seagen has a fifty-two week low of $90.57 and a fifty-two week high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. Seagen had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 20.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Seagen in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Seagen in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Seagen in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Seagen in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Seagen news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 33,669 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,733,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total value of $4,859,976.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,017 shares of company stock valued at $31,701,673 in the last three months. Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

