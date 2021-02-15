SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $15.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SEGRO plc is a real estate investment trust. The company is an owner, manager and developer of warehouses and light industrial property. It operates primarily in UK and Europe. SEGRO plc is headquatered in London, United Kingdom. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of SEGRO from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of SEGRO from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEGXF opened at $13.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.22 and a 200 day moving average of $12.59. SEGRO has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $14.46.

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

