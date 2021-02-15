Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Select Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. It engages in providing personal and business banking products through its branches and the Internet. The Bank offers a range of banking services, including checking and savings accounts, commercial, consumer, mortgage and personal loans, and other associated financial services. Select Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as New Century Bancorp, Inc., is based in United States. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Select Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLCT opened at $9.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $175.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Select Bancorp has a 12-month low of $5.98 and a 12-month high of $11.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average is $8.55.

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Select Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 11.15%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Select Bancorp will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Select Bancorp news, CEO William L. Hedgepeth purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.55 per share, for a total transaction of $42,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 46,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,759.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLCT. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Select Bancorp by 268.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 45,646 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of Select Bancorp by 365.0% in the third quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 277,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 218,211 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Select Bancorp by 45.5% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 29,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 9,109 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Select Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Select Bancorp by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

Select Bancorp Company Profile

Select Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

