Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $150.10 Million

Analysts expect that Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) will report $150.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Select Interior Concepts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $151.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $148.90 million. Select Interior Concepts posted sales of $155.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Select Interior Concepts will report full year sales of $559.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $558.70 million to $561.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $601.70 million, with estimates ranging from $599.90 million to $603.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Select Interior Concepts.

Get Select Interior Concepts alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SIC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Select Interior Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Select Interior Concepts from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

SIC opened at $9.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.45 million, a P/E ratio of -70.00 and a beta of 2.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.41. Select Interior Concepts has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $10.60.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIC. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Select Interior Concepts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,073,000. New Generation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Select Interior Concepts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,862,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Select Interior Concepts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,037,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Select Interior Concepts by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 186,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 70,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nokomis Capital L.L.C. increased its holdings in Select Interior Concepts by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 463,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 70,023 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.49% of the company’s stock.

About Select Interior Concepts

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Select Interior Concepts (SIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Select Interior Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Interior Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.