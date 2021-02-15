Semiconductor Manufacturing International Co. (OTCMKTS:SIUIF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Co. (OTCMKTS:SIUIF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 275,400 shares, a drop of 34.1% from the January 14th total of 418,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.9 days.

OTCMKTS SIUIF remained flat at $$3.44 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.84. Semiconductor Manufacturing International has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $5.61.

About Semiconductor Manufacturing International

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, testing, packaging, and trading of integrated circuits (IC) and other semiconductor services. It is also involved in wafer manufacturing, wafer probing and bumping, technology development, design service, mask manufacturing, and assembly and final testing of integrated circuits; and sale of self-manufactured products.

