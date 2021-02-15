Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seres Therapeutics, Inc. offers microbiome therapeutics platform. It is focused on developing Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutics that treats dysbiosis in the colonic microbiome. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MCRB. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.07.

Seres Therapeutics stock opened at $25.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.73 and a quick ratio of 6.73. Seres Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $38.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.17 and a beta of 4.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCRB. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 33.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 6.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 415,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 26,421 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 10.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 258,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 25,372 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 186.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for preventing recurrence of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

