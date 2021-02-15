Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $3,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Service Co. International in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCI opened at $54.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. Service Co. International has a one year low of $33.93 and a one year high of $54.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.59.

In other Service Co. International news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 46,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $2,294,371.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 168,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,260,423.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 10,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $543,201.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,144,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,276,599.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,551 shares of company stock valued at $2,887,592 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SCI. Raymond James raised their target price on Service Co. International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Service Co. International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.71.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

