SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 14,122 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 39.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,122 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $4,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CSX. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in CSX in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX stock opened at $90.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $46.81 and a 1-year high of $97.54.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CSX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. CSX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.63.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.