SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 2,475.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 331,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 318,578 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $5,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in KeyCorp by 305.7% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in KeyCorp by 126.8% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 33.3% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 15,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $261,865.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,566.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $105,438.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,944,465.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KEY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wedbush increased their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.58.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $19.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $20.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.57. The firm has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.58.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 21st that allows the company to repurchase $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

