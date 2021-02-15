SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 462.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,991 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $4,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 7,394 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,401,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,928,000 after acquiring an additional 59,526 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Duke Realty in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,619,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,418,000 after acquiring an additional 573,402 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on DRE shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Duke Realty from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.64.

Shares of NYSE:DRE opened at $41.58 on Monday. Duke Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $25.19 and a 1-year high of $43.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.92. The company has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 71.69, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $248.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.26 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 22.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.83%.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 156 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

