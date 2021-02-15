SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 41,748 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 342.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 41,748 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $5,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 18.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,646,000 after purchasing an additional 16,972 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Boston Properties by 14.7% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in Boston Properties by 39.0% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Boston Properties by 16.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Boston Properties by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

BXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.44.

Boston Properties stock opened at $94.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.53 and a 200-day moving average of $88.98. The firm has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.69 and a 1-year high of $147.83.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.54). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%. The company had revenue of $665.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.92%.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.