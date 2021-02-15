SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 96,605 Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 3,576.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,605 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $5,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 231.5% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000.

NYSEARCA EWT opened at $59.36 on Monday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a one year low of $29.15 and a one year high of $59.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.26 and a 200 day moving average of $49.22.

About iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

