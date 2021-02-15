Shivom 24-Hour Volume Reaches $69.00 (OMX)

Shivom (CURRENCY:OMX) traded down 71.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One Shivom token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, CoinBene, DDEX and Coinsuper. Shivom has a market cap of $396,468.06 and $69.00 worth of Shivom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Shivom has traded 28.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00068710 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $465.10 or 0.00963363 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007213 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00052114 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004544 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,512.50 or 0.05204156 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00025427 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00018518 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00036442 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Shivom Profile

Shivom (CRYPTO:OMX) is a token. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2018. Shivom’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 911,746,999 tokens. The Reddit community for Shivom is /r/Shivom. Shivom’s official Twitter account is @ProjectShivom. Shivom’s official message board is medium.com/@projectshivom. Shivom’s official website is shivom.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shivom is a global blockchain-genomics ecosystem powering the next era of precision medicine. Shivom is building a genomic and health data hub by combining blockchain, genomic DNA sequencing, artificial intelligence and cryptography to power secure and personalized medicine. Shivom works on principles of collaboration and integrity, allowing users to own, manage and monetize their genomics and health data. The Shivom team aims to reach even underserved and low-income countries where such services have not been previously available. This solution will create shared value for individuals, not-for-profit organizations, governments, and for-profit entities alike. The platform users will be able to get their genome sequenced and securely stored, and the ecosystem will offer an open web-marketplace for providers to add their apps and services alongside advanced data analytics. Shivom has already partnered with the top developers and healthcare organizations.Technology companies and big pharma are already lining up to take advantage of the platform genomics and healthcare approach. The platform is truly pioneering in the way it utilizes blockchain technology, to protect, secure and monetize the donor’s DNA data to drive precision medicine and healthcare forward. Project Shivom Telegram: https://t.me/projshivom “

Shivom Token Trading

Shivom can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX, DDEX, CoinBene and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shivom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shivom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shivom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

