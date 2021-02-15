Short Interest in Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF) Increases By 123.1%

Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a growth of 123.1% from the January 14th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 290.0 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Aalberts in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:AALBF opened at $49.45 on Monday. Aalberts has a one year low of $23.29 and a one year high of $49.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.16.

About Aalberts

Aalberts N.V. operates as a technology company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Installation Technology, Material Technology, Climate Technology, and Industrial Technology. The Installation Technology segment develops, manufactures, and sells piping systems to distribute and regulate water or gas in heating, cooling, water, gas, and sprinkler systems in buildings and industrial markets.

