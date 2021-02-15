Short Interest in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) Expands By 62.6%

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 882,000 shares, a growth of 62.6% from the January 14th total of 542,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 665,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of ARLP stock opened at $6.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.27 and its 200 day moving average is $3.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.77 million, a P/E ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.78. Alliance Resource Partners has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $8.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.19. Alliance Resource Partners had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a positive return on equity of 1.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alliance Resource Partners will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. bought a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, and Minerals. It produces a range of thermal and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents.

