Short Interest in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Drops By 31.0%

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 979,200 shares, a drop of 31.0% from the January 14th total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 403,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $403.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.31 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS has a one year low of $200.07 and a one year high of $404.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $368.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $336.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

ANSS has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ANSYS from $310.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.00.

In other news, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 14,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total value of $5,259,069.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.17, for a total value of $2,738,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in ANSYS by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,328 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,763,000 after purchasing an additional 8,732 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in ANSYS by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 101,924 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,080,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its stake in ANSYS by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP raised its stake in ANSYS by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 357,103 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,914,000 after acquiring an additional 22,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. 89.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

