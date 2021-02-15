Short Interest in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTC) Increases By 108.7%

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, a growth of 108.7% from the January 14th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ACTC opened at $25.02 on Monday. ArcLight Clean Transition has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $31.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.04.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition in the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition in the 4th quarter worth about $831,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition in the 4th quarter worth about $1,108,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition in the 4th quarter worth about $1,134,000.

ArcLight Clean Transition Company Profile

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

