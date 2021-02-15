Short Interest in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Expands By 59.7%

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 81,300 shares, an increase of 59.7% from the January 14th total of 50,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $382,000.

NYSE:ASA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.54. The stock had a trading volume of 178 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,859. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.72. ASA Gold and Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $8.16 and a 52 week high of $25.45.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Company Profile

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

