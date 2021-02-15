Short Interest in ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Rises By 48.4%

ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 435,100 shares, an increase of 48.4% from the January 14th total of 293,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 167.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on ATCO from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. CIBC raised ATCO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on ATCO from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of ATCO stock opened at $30.39 on Monday. ATCO has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $41.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.70.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

