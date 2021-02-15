Short Interest in Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF) Drops By 28.4%

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,039,500 shares, a decrease of 28.4% from the January 14th total of 1,451,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,197.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AEXAF opened at $79.20 on Monday. Atos has a 1 year low of $50.72 and a 1 year high of $89.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.20.

Get Atos alerts:

About Atos

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions comprising orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications, and digital workplace solutions, as well as business technology solutions for public and private sector organizations.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Atos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.