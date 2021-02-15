Short Interest in Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Expands By 93.2%

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, a growth of 93.2% from the January 14th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANZBY opened at $19.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $55.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a one year low of $7.98 and a one year high of $19.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.30.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ANZBY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Company Profile

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services in Australia, New Zealand, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the United States. Its Australia Retail and Commercial division offers various products and services to consumer customers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers, as well as financial planning services.

