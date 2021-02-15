Short Interest in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Declines By 32.1%

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 72,200 shares, a decline of 32.1% from the January 14th total of 106,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 236,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

In related news, Director David Mihalick bought 7,859 shares of Barings BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $70,495.23. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,550. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $144,160. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in Barings BDC by 1.5% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 524,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after acquiring an additional 7,556 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in Barings BDC by 48.2% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 49,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 16,138 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 205,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 14.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 166,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 20,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

BBDC stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.40. The stock had a trading volume of 8,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,800. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.84 million, a P/E ratio of -235.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Barings BDC has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $10.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.09%. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.48%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BBDC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.38.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.