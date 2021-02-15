Short Interest in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Increases By 42.9%

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 460,600 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the January 14th total of 322,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research firms recently commented on CACI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of CACI International from $296.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Truist raised their price objective on CACI International from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price on shares of CACI International in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.67.

In other CACI International news, Director Warren R. Phillips sold 205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.68, for a total value of $49,954.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,287 shares in the company, valued at $1,532,016.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.51, for a total transaction of $40,833.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,539,725.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CACI International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,681,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CACI International in the 4th quarter worth $16,120,000. Snyder Capital Management L P increased its holdings in CACI International by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 236,568 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,427,000 after acquiring an additional 37,545 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in CACI International during the third quarter worth $6,054,000. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CACI International by 138.1% during the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,187,000 after purchasing an additional 27,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CACI opened at $236.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $244.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.39. CACI International has a 1 year low of $156.15 and a 1 year high of $288.59.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.61. CACI International had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CACI International will post 14.99 EPS for the current year.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

