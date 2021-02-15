Short Interest in C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF) Declines By 37.0%

C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 191,400 shares, a decrease of 37.0% from the January 14th total of 303,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 159.5 days.

Shares of C&C Group stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $3.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358. C&C Group has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $4.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average of $2.77.

C&C Group Company Profile

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, soft drinks, and bottled water in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Bulmers, Outcider, Tennent's, Magners, Clonmel 1650, Five Lamps, Heverlee, Roundstone Irish Ale, Dowd's Lane, Linden Village, Finches, Tipperary Water, Caledonia Best, Blackthorn, Olde English, Chaplin & Cork's, Orchard Pig, K Cider, Gaymers, Woodchuck, Wyders, Hornsby's brands.

