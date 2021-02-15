Short Interest in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) Declines By 36.2%

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 71,300 shares, a decline of 36.2% from the January 14th total of 111,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 390,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II stock remained flat at $$10.71 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 40,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,897. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.56. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $11.13.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,304,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,040,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $660,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $352,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 25.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

