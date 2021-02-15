Short Interest in Crown Point Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWVLF) Drops By 38.5%

Crown Point Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWVLF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a decline of 38.5% from the January 14th total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CWVLF remained flat at $$0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.15. Crown Point Energy has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.33.

About Crown Point Energy

Crown Point Energy Inc, a junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas properties in Argentina. The company holds 100% working interest in the Cerro de Los Leones concession permit covering an area of 100,907 acres located in the northern portion of the NeuquÃ©n Basin in the province of Mendoza, Argentina.

