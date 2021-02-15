Short Interest in Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Decreases By 44.6%

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 98,400 shares, a decrease of 44.6% from the January 14th total of 177,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 215,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EYEN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eyenovia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of Eyenovia in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

Shares of EYEN stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.98. 5,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.36. The company has a market cap of $173.69 million, a P/E ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 2.27. Eyenovia has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $7.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eyenovia in the third quarter valued at $69,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eyenovia by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eyenovia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eyenovia in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in Eyenovia during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. 7.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of microdose therapeutics utilizing its patented piezo-print delivery technology, branded the Optejet. It focuses on achieving clinical microdosing of next-generation formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its ocular delivery system, which has the potential to replace conventional eye dropper delivery and improve safety, tolerability, patient compliance, and topical delivery success for ophthalmic eye treatments.

