Short Interest in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV) Expands By 58.3%

First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 58.3% from the January 14th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 7.81% of First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNDV opened at $26.50 on Monday. First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF has a 52 week low of $14.72 and a 52 week high of $26.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.02.

