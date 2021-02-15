Short Interest in Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) Drops By 33.3%

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the January 14th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Formula Systems (1985) stock. TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,412 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Formula Systems (1985) were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Formula Systems (1985) alerts:

Shares of Formula Systems (1985) stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $91.40. 3,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.51. Formula Systems has a 1-year low of $36.75 and a 1-year high of $99.06. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.70.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $487.34 million for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 4.93%.

About Formula Systems (1985)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides software, proprietary and non-proprietary software, and software product marketing and support services in Israel and internationally. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; computer solutions to computer and communications infrastructures; cloud computing solutions; database and big data services; customer relations management, computer systems management infrastructures, web world content management, database and data warehouse mining, application integration, database and systems, data management, and software development tools; and professional training courses and advanced professional studies.

Read More: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Formula Systems (1985) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula Systems (1985) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.