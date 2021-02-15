Short Interest in Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Expands By 54.5%

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 45,900 shares, an increase of 54.5% from the January 14th total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 781,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GLNCY. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Glencore from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glencore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Glencore has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.25.

OTCMKTS:GLNCY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.45. 274,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,493. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.02 and its 200-day moving average is $5.38. Glencore has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $7.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products. It operates in two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

