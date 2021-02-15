Short Interest in Ibstock plc (OTCMKTS:IBJHF) Expands By 62.8%

Ibstock plc (OTCMKTS:IBJHF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 203,700 shares, a growth of 62.8% from the January 14th total of 125,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.6 days.

Ibstock stock remained flat at $$2.93 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.06. Ibstock has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $2.93.

Several research firms have recently commented on IBJHF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Ibstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ibstock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Ibstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ibstock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Ibstock

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete products primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products. The company provides facing bricks, walling stones, architectural masonry products, cast stones, facade systems, and retaining walls, as well as lintels, sills, and arches; roof tiles, chimneys soffits, and roofing accessories; and fencings, caps and copings, bollards, balustrades, path edgings, and urban landscaping products.

