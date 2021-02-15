Short Interest in Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHHY) Declines By 50.0%

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHHY) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the January 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JGHHY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $$9.39 during mid-day trading on Monday. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $9.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.44.

