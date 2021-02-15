Short Interest in Klépierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Declines By 27.2%

Klépierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,685,300 shares, a decrease of 27.2% from the January 14th total of 7,814,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,186.7 days.

KLPEF opened at $22.40 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.82. Klépierre has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KLPEF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Klépierre in a report on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Klépierre in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America lowered Klépierre from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. HSBC raised Klépierre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Klépierre from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Klépierre currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

About Klépierre

KlÃ©pierre, the European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at Â22.8 billion at June 30, 2020 and comprises large shopping centers in 12 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visits per year.

