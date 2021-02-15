Short Interest in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Decreases By 31.4%

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 713,800 shares, a decline of 31.4% from the January 14th total of 1,040,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 249,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Steven B. Hedlund sold 5,860 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.12, for a total value of $668,743.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas A. Flohn sold 5,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $610,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,632 shares of company stock worth $2,027,536. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 190.9% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Electric in the third quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LECO traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $115.75. 28,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,724. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.19 and its 200-day moving average is $106.40. Lincoln Electric has a 52 week low of $59.29 and a 52 week high of $125.24.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.18. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 34.42% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $693.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research began coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

