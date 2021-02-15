Short Interest in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Drops By 26.8%

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 38,490,000 shares, a drop of 26.8% from the January 14th total of 52,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 26.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Nikola by 465.0% in the fourth quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola in the third quarter worth $1,140,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola in the third quarter worth $3,102,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Nikola in the third quarter worth $3,149,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nikola in the third quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NKLA. Colliers Securities began coverage on Nikola in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on Nikola in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nikola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Wedbush upgraded Nikola from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Nikola in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.86.

Shares of Nikola stock opened at $21.83 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.40. Nikola has a 1 year low of $10.34 and a 1 year high of $93.99.

About Nikola

Nikola Corporation operates as an integrated zero emissions transportation systems provider. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company also develops electric vehicle solutions for military and outdoor recreational applications.

