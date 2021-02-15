Short Interest in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Increases By 60.4%

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 380,100 shares, a growth of 60.4% from the January 14th total of 237,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

PERI traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.95. 105,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,911,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Perion Network has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $26.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.35. The company has a market cap of $618.87 million, a P/E ratio of 85.00, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Perion Network alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Perion Network by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,005,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,528,000 after acquiring an additional 124,434 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Perion Network by 2,225.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Perion Network by 393.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 63,644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

PERI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Perion Network from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Perion Network from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Perion Network from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Sidoti increased their target price on shares of Perion Network from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perion Network has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.