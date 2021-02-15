Short Interest in QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) Grows By 72.8%

QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, an increase of 72.8% from the January 14th total of 23,200 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 101,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:QUIK traded up $1.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.04. The stock had a trading volume of 55,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,724. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.11 and its 200 day moving average is $3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.60. QuickLogic has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $8.17. The stock has a market cap of $77.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.99.

Get QuickLogic alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on QUIK shares. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of QuickLogic from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuickLogic in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuickLogic in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 80,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 7,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QuickLogic in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,116,000. 26.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for QuickLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuickLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.