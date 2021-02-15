Short Interest in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) Grows By 47.9%

Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, an increase of 47.9% from the January 14th total of 973,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 7.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, major shareholder Scp Vitalife Partners (Israel) sold 18,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total transaction of $59,691.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 701,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,223.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Recro Pharma alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XTX Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Recro Pharma by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Markets LLC now owns 16,258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Recro Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Recro Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Recro Pharma by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,353,018 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 35,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Recro Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $133,000. 56.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on REPH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Recro Pharma in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

REPH stock opened at $4.58 on Monday. Recro Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $19.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.24 and its 200 day moving average is $2.67. The firm has a market cap of $108.29 million, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 1.25.

About Recro Pharma

Recro Pharma, Inc a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the development, manufacturing, and packaging of oral solid dose drug products to pharmaceutical market in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc in August 2008.

Read More: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Recro Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recro Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.