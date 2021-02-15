Short Interest in RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKFL) Decreases By 50.0%

RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKFL) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the January 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RKFL traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.96. 31,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,566. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.88. RocketFuel Blockchain has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $4.40.

RocketFuel Blockchain Company Profile

RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc engages in the development of blockchain technology based check-out systems for the e-commerce industry. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

