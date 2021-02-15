Short Interest in Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Drops By 32.8%

Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 195,700 shares, a decrease of 32.8% from the January 14th total of 291,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 162,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Sherritt International from $0.30 to $0.35 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Sherritt International in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Sherritt International from $0.40 to $0.30 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Get Sherritt International alerts:

OTCMKTS SHERF traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $0.51. 92,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,521. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average of $0.24. Sherritt International has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.55.

About Sherritt International

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Europe, Japan, and China. It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Sherritt International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherritt International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.