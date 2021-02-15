Short Interest in Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) Declines By 49.7%

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, a decrease of 49.7% from the January 14th total of 84,700 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 835,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SCKT stock opened at $3.24 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.11. The company has a market cap of $19.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.29 and a beta of 0.50. Socket Mobile has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $4.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Socket Mobile by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 40,422 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Socket Mobile in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Socket Mobile in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 2.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Socket Mobile from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

About Socket Mobile

Socket Mobile, Inc produces data capture products for mobile applications used in business mobility markets in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale, enterprise mobility, asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

