Short Interest in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) Increases By 62.3%

Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 160,400 shares, a growth of 62.3% from the January 14th total of 98,800 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 98,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of NYSE SYX traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.96. 3,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,224. Systemax has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $45.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.45.

In other Systemax news, SVP Ritesh Chaturbedi sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $113,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,654.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Manoj Shetty sold 2,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $93,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,983 shares of company stock worth $3,154,855 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYX. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Systemax during the 4th quarter worth about $18,309,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Systemax during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,681,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Systemax by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 357,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,552,000 after acquiring an additional 67,514 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Systemax by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 246,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after acquiring an additional 64,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Systemax by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 229,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,230,000 after acquiring an additional 58,059 shares in the last quarter. 29.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Sidoti cut Systemax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Systemax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th.

Systemax Company Profile

Systemax Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

