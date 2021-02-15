Short Interest in Winpak Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WIPKF) Grows By 56.7%

Winpak Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WIPKF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a growth of 56.7% from the January 14th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 78.8 days.

Winpak stock opened at $32.14 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.58. Winpak has a fifty-two week low of $30.51 and a fifty-two week high of $36.58.

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, Flexible Packaging, and Packaging Machinery. The Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding segment offers portion control and single-serve containers, plastic sheets, and custom and retort trays, as well as lidding products for food, pet food, beverage, dairy, and industrial and healthcare applications; and specialized printed packaging products to the pharmaceutical, healthcare, nutraceutical, and cosmetic and personal care markets.

