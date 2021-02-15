Short Interest in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:EMCB) Decreases By 33.3%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:EMCB) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the January 14th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of EMCB traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.98. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,703. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $78.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 16,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter.

Further Reading: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.