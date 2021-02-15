Short Interest in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Increases By 101.5%

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 54,800 shares, an increase of 101.5% from the January 14th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 154,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several brokerages have commented on WNS. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of WNS from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (up from $76.00) on shares of WNS in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of WNS from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of WNS from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WNS by 2.2% during the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,428,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,296,000 after buying an additional 52,050 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of WNS by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,669,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,276,000 after buying an additional 37,704 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WNS by 10.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,329,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,051,000 after buying an additional 127,902 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of WNS by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 989,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,270,000 after buying an additional 166,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WNS by 9.7% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 894,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,238,000 after buying an additional 79,056 shares in the last quarter. 99.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WNS opened at $76.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 37.81, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.00 and a 200 day moving average of $67.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.69. WNS has a one year low of $34.26 and a one year high of $78.07.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $224.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.87 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 19.39%. On average, equities analysts predict that WNS will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

