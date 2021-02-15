Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 314,100 shares, a growth of 65.0% from the January 14th total of 190,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 136.6 days.

SMAWF stock traded up $1.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $161.99. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,721. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $64.40 and a 52-week high of $165.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.47.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft were worth $5,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

