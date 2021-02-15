Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Metals Inc. is a mining company which engages in the production, exploration and development of precious and base metals. Its properties primarily include Yauricocha mine, Bolivar mine and Cusi mine. Sierra Metals Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SMTS. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Sierra Metals from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Sierra Metals from $3.50 to $4.80 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Sierra Metals stock opened at $3.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.39. The company has a market cap of $537.24 million, a PE ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.81. Sierra Metals has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Metals in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Metals by 1,122.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 408,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 374,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooperman Leon G increased its stake in Sierra Metals by 254.9% in the third quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 802,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 576,583 shares during the last quarter. 55.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

