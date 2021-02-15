Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Stock Holdings Lifted by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 97,204 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 20,519 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $13,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 19,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $214.04 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $68.98 and a 1-year high of $217.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 10.39%. As a group, research analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 20.63%.

SBNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $120.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $181.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.82.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

