Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (FRA:WAF) Given a €150.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (FRA:WAF) has been given a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WAF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €126.00 ($148.24).

Siltronic AG (WAF.F) stock opened at €143.95 ($169.35) on Monday. Siltronic AG has a 12 month low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a 12 month high of €153.20 ($180.24). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €137.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €101.58.

Siltronic AG (WAF.F) Company Profile

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, and HiREF. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other applications.

