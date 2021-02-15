Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) Short Interest Update

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SPXCY opened at $112.20 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.56. Singapore Exchange has a fifty-two week low of $78.70 and a fifty-two week high of $116.39.

Get Singapore Exchange alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Singapore Exchange from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Singapore Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup downgraded Singapore Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Singapore Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Singapore Exchange

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an integrated securities exchange and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. The company's Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services.

Featured Story: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Singapore Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singapore Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.